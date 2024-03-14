B.C. Mounties seize huge trove of allegedly stolen Lego, Jellycats

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say they recovered more than $150,000 in allegedly stolen goods during a recent bust, including a massive trove of Lego and Jellycats.

Police searched a property in the Steveson neighbourhood on Feb. 29, where they seized more than 1,000 items, mostly toys and clothing, RCMP said in a media release.

Mounties were tipped off to the cache by members of the public who’d seen the items for sale online.

“There are many enthusiasts from both the Lego and Jellycat communities that are guided by ethical and lawful guidelines. We wish to thank those enthusiasts as well as the other concerned members of the community who assisted us in this investigation,” RCMP Sgt. Russel Yugai said in the release.

“This investigation sheds light on some dark corners of the retail theft sector – including the popularity and the resale value of such items and where such items end up.”

An online search at a popular toy store in Canada shows Lego prices ranging from a few dollars up to $1,194.94 for a Star Wars Millennium Falcon kit.

Prices also vary wildly on Ebay. And on Amazon, a kit for the Ghostbusters vehicle (Ecto-1) was priced at $329.99.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man, who has been released on conditions pending further investigation.