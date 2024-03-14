How much will 2026 World Cup cost B.C.? Unknown budget back in the spotlight

Send this page to someone via email

How much will British Columbia actually need to spend to host the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup?

The answer remains unknown, something the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says is “unacceptable.”

Vancouver is one of two Canadian cities among 16 in North America that will host the soccer championship from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The activist group held a media event Thursday, highlighting how Toronto has released its own estimates for the event which have “ballooned” from the city’s original projection.

CTF B.C. director Carson Binda said Toronto, along with other host cities including Seattle and Santa Clara, have released estimates, raising questions about why B.C. has yet to do so.

“There is absolutely no excuse for the secrecy that both Mayor Ken Sim and Tourism and Sports Minister Lana Popham have shown with regards to FIFA,” Binda said.

“We need updated cost estimates, how much are taxpayers going to be out of pocket to pay for this big sporting event? We need the contracts, what has the City of Vancouver and the province of B.C. promised to FIFA?”

Toronto’s initial estimate for hosting the tournament was between $30 million and $45 million; that has now grown to about $380 million.

B.C.’s last estimate from 2022 pegged its own costs at between $240 million and $260 million.

FIFA has since revealed Vancouver will host seven games, two more than Toronto, and Popham has acknowledged the province’s costs will be higher than initially forecast.

“We are on a different timeline than Toronto,” Popham said Thursday.

“I personally have not signed any (non-disclosure agreements), so as soon as we are able to, we will be releasing everything we can legally and I am looking forward to sharing that with British Columbians.”

Popham said the province aims to release details on the event in the “next few weeks,” and will hold a technical briefing to walk the public and media through the numbers.

She said part of the cost increase relates to security for the additional two games B.C. will host.

The province is also on the hook for upgrades to BC Place, including new elevators, electrical upgrades, VIP facilities and a connection to the Parq casino and hotel.

Popham said the stadium has been looking to do renovations for some time, and see the FIFA event as an opportunity to leverage to complete them.

“We are paying for a few international elite to live a life of luxury that most British Columbians couldn’t even imagine,” Binda said of the upgrades.

“Private suites, connectors between the casino and BC Place, in case the beautiful game gets boring and you want to take a Blackjack break — that’s a slap in the face to the people being left with the bill.”

The City of Vancouver did not make anyone available for an interview.

In a statement, it said it is required to respect confidentiality agreements related to hosting the event.

“Hosting agreements contain operational and commercially sensitive information and data, which are kept confidential for legal, safety and security reasons,” the statement reads.

“Additional information will become available as the City works with FIFA to determine what can be shared while adhering to legal requirements.”

Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon said questions around the event costs represent a “shocking lack of transparency.”

“All we know is that they’ve got a ballpark estimate of $250 million for hosting FIFA,” he said.

“I am here to tell you right now it will be well over double that, it could even been worse, but the problem is they aren’t telling us.”

The B.C. government estimates hosting the tournament will draw 300,000 visitors, and generate about $1 billion in economic activity.