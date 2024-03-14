Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Penticton first city in B.C. to offer free ride for youth transit riders

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
BC Transit is providing free rides in the South Okanagan. View image in full screen
BC Transit is providing free rides in the South Okanagan. Courtesy: BC Transit/ Global News
Penticton residents younger than 24 years old will get free access to BC Transit services throughout the city, courtesy of a new pilot program.

The project created through the Social Development department in conjunction with youth in the community identified the lack of mobility as a challenge for youth, Julie Czeck, the City’s director of safety and partnerships said.

“This pilot project will help break down barriers for youth to access services, to socialize and be a more active part of the community,” Czeck said.

City of Penticton seeks feedback on transit system

BC Transit launched Umo in Penticton, which allows transit users to pay through a mobile app or reloadable card. Youth between 13 and 24 can get free transit by registering at either, the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, Foundry Penticton, Penticton Public Library, Penticton Community Centre and Penticton City Hall.

The passes will be valid until Dec. 31.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This is another important step towards building a safer community by reaching out, hearing what the needs are and finding ways to meet them,” Czeck. “We’re excited to offer this pilot program with our partners and hope it can make a difference in the lives of youth.”

The Umo pass will be restricted to Penticton routes for free youth transit.

BC Transit hosts open houses on new Penticton-Kelowna bus route

 

