Penticton first city in B.C. to offer free ride for youth transit riders

Penticton residents younger than 24 years old will get free access to BC Transit services throughout the city, courtesy of a new pilot program.

The project created through the Social Development department in conjunction with youth in the community identified the lack of mobility as a challenge for youth, Julie Czeck, the City’s director of safety and partnerships said.

“This pilot project will help break down barriers for youth to access services, to socialize and be a more active part of the community,” Czeck said.

BC Transit launched Umo in Penticton, which allows transit users to pay through a mobile app or reloadable card. Youth between 13 and 24 can get free transit by registering at either, the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, Foundry Penticton, Penticton Public Library, Penticton Community Centre and Penticton City Hall.

The passes will be valid until Dec. 31.

“This is another important step towards building a safer community by reaching out, hearing what the needs are and finding ways to meet them,” Czeck. “We’re excited to offer this pilot program with our partners and hope it can make a difference in the lives of youth.”

The Umo pass will be restricted to Penticton routes for free youth transit.