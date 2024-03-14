Calgary Flames sign defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz to entry-level contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz to a three-year entry-level contract.

The average annual value of the deal is US$950,000.

Calgary acquired Brzustewicz from Vancouver on Jan. 31 in a trade that also brought in Andrei Kuzmenko, Joni Jurmo, and the Canucks’ 2024 first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in exchange for forward Elias Lindholm.

Vancouver selected Brzustewicz in the third round (75th overall) in the 2023 draft.

The six-foot, 190-pound blue liner has skated in 62 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Brzustewicz, 19, leads the OHL in assists (73) and is tied for ninth in points (85) on the campaign.