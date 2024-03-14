Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Review board doesn’t fault Halifax police procedures in handling of 2018 rape case

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carrie Low testifies in police review board hearing'
Carrie Low testifies in police review board hearing
RELATED: A police review board hearing is now underway after a Halifax woman’s complaint into how police handled her sexual assault allegations five years ago. Carrie Low alleges her case was mismanaged and not properly investigated. Callum Smith reports. Warning: some details in this story are disturbing. – Jul 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia Police Review Board has concluded that problems with the conduct of Halifax officers in a 2018 sexual assault case aren’t sufficient for it to recommend changes.

Carrie Low had brought a complaint against Const. Bojan Novakovic and the Halifax police for their handling of her May 19, 2018, sexual assault by at least two men in a suburb of the city.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Low had complained that her clothing wasn’t promptly collected and analyzed for DNA and that police did not send anyone quickly to the scene of her assault to retrieve and secure evidence.

Novakovic was docked eight hours pay for his delay in recording in a police database that Low’s clothing hadn’t been picked up and properly stored.

Trending Now

The review board says that nothing in the conduct of the police warrants intervention.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the board says it will rule at a later date about whether Novakovic’s sanction was sufficient.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices