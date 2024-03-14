Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multiple items missing from two storage containers at east end business: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 14, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
A Milton man reported to Guelph police that his 2014 green 2014 Polaris Sportsman is among the items missing from his storage container located on Elizabeth Street. View image in full screen
A Milton man reported to Guelph police that his 2014 green 2014 Polaris Sportsman is among the items missing from his storage container located on Elizabeth Street. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say multiple items are missing after a pair of storage units were broken into in the city’s east end.

Police say they arrived at a business on Elizabeth Street on Tuesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A Milton man reported his storage unit was broken into and items were missing, including a green 2014 Polaris Sportsman valued at $8,000. In addition to the four-wheeler, investigators said a generator, mountain bike and jewelry box were gone.

Officers also received a report of a minor theft from a second storage unit owner on the property. Police said a large hole was allegedly cut in a fence surrounding the storage yard.

Trending Now

Anyone with more information about these incidents is encouraged to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices