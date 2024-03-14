Multiple items missing from two storage containers at east end business: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say multiple items are missing after a pair of storage units were broken into in the city’s east end.

Police say they arrived at a business on Elizabeth Street on Tuesday.

A Milton man reported his storage unit was broken into and items were missing, including a green 2014 Polaris Sportsman valued at $8,000. In addition to the four-wheeler, investigators said a generator, mountain bike and jewelry box were gone.

Officers also received a report of a minor theft from a second storage unit owner on the property. Police said a large hole was allegedly cut in a fence surrounding the storage yard.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is encouraged to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.