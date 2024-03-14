Menu

Crime

Substantial damage following a residential fire in north end of Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 14, 2024 10:50 am
1 min read
Police say one home has substantial damage following a residential fire in the city's north end on Wednesday. The blaze is not believed to be suspicious.
Police say one home has substantial damage following a residential fire in the city's north end on Wednesday. The blaze is not believed to be suspicious. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
A north-end home has incurred substantial damage in a fire, although Guelph police don’t believe the blaze is suspicious.

Officers responded to a residential fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the blaze was initially in the garage before it spread to the house.

Guelph firefighters quickly put out the flames and police are reporting no injuries.

It’s the fourth fire to be reported in the Royal City this week after three occurred within 24 hours, beginning on Monday in the area of Wilsonview Avenue and Edinburgh Road.

 

