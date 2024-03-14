Substantial damage following a residential fire in north end of Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

A north-end home has incurred substantial damage in a fire, although Guelph police don’t believe the blaze is suspicious.

Officers responded to a residential fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the blaze was initially in the garage before it spread to the house.

Guelph firefighters quickly put out the flames and police are reporting no injuries.

It’s the fourth fire to be reported in the Royal City this week after three occurred within 24 hours, beginning on Monday in the area of Wilsonview Avenue and Edinburgh Road.