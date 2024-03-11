Fire marshal brought in to investigate fatal house fire in Guelph

An investigation is underway into a fatal house fire in Guelph.
The Guelph Fire Department was called to a home in the area of Wilsonview Avenue and Edinburgh Road South around 12:40 a.m. Monday.
Crews were able to put out the blaze.
Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say there were four people inside the home at the time of the fire.
They say two women were pronounced dead, while two others managed to escape with only minor injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released, nor was the cause of the fire and damages.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been brought in and will be leading the investigation with help from police and fire.
- A long-awaited change to Canadian banking is coming. What to know
- Mother of N.S. man missing in suspicious case wants answers: ‘Do the right thing’
- Honeywell to seek ‘relief’ on Bombardier engine pricing at Supreme Court of Canada
- Insolvencies to remain high in Canada as economy plays catch-up: experts
Comments