Calgary hospital room evacuated after reading light catches fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary hospital room was evacuated after a clip-on reading light caught fire on Wednesday.

According to Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department, firefighters responded to calls at 3:50 p.m. after a clip-on bedside reading light caught fire and set off the fire alarm at Foothills Medical Centre.

Henke told Global News a nurse quickly put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A hospital room in Unit 47 was evacuated, Henke said. There were four patients in the room at the time.

A fire investigator remains on scene, Henke added.