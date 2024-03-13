Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Calgary hospital room evacuated after reading light catches fire

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 7:21 pm
1 min read
A Calgary hospital room was evacuated after a clip-on reading light caught on fire on Wednesday.
Global News
A Calgary hospital room was evacuated after a clip-on reading light caught fire on Wednesday.

According to Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department, firefighters responded to calls at 3:50 p.m. after a clip-on bedside reading light caught fire and set off the fire alarm at Foothills Medical Centre.

Henke told Global News a nurse quickly put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

A hospital room in Unit 47 was evacuated, Henke said. There were four patients in the room at the time.

A fire investigator remains on scene, Henke added.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

