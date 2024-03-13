SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays win third straight, top Pirates 10-3

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Justin Turner kicked things off with a three-run homer in the opening inning and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to their third straight victory, topping the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 in pre-season action on Wednesday.

Eduardo Escobar added another three-run shot in the seventh inning, with Rafael Lantigua scoring another two runners with a single in the same frame.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced
Story continues below advertisement

Chris Bassitt (1-1) struck out nine batters, walked one and surrendered one hit and one run in 5 1/3 innings of work starting on the mound for Toronto (8-9).

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Oneil Cruz, with a home run, Alika Williams and Shalin Polanco drove in runs for Pittsburgh (7-11).

Pirates starter Roansy Contreras (0-2) surrendered six walks, two hits and four runs along with three strikeouts in four innings.

Trending Now

The Blue Jays head to Fort Myers, Fla., to play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices