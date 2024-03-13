Brampton, Ont. man charged after series of armed robberies

Send this page to someone via email

According to police, a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of armed robberies in Brampton, Ont., over the past four months, including a home invasion, an attempted carjacking and a robbery.

Peel police say the suspect is alleged to have committed several of the armed robberies between Nov. 25, 2023, and March 6, 2024.

Police said one of the incidents included an armed home invasion targeting property and money near Chinguacousy and McLaughlin roads.

Officers are also investigating two other incidents that took place near McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue. Police said one involves an attempted carjacking at gunpoint and the other is for an armed robbery involving a victim who was walking to work through a residential area.

Police said the suspect was armed with a firearm in all instances.

In two of the robberies, the victims were struck with a firearm, resulting in lacerations that required medical attention, according to police.

Following an extensive investigation, officers located and arrested the suspect in Brampton.

After search warrants were executed, property connected to all three robberies was located and seized. Among the items confiscated were two imitation firearms and assorted ammunition, police say.

Jessiah Farrell has since been charged with two counts of robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of using an imitation firearm, three counts of wearing a disguise and two counts of breaching probation.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and more charges could be laid.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.