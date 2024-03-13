Menu

Traffic

Highway south of Regina closed due to vehicle collision

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
Emergency personnel are at the scene on a highway south of Regina following a report of a motor vehicle collision. View image in full screen
Emergency personnel are at the scene on a highway south of Regina following a report of a motor vehicle collision.
A highway south of Regina is temporarily closed due to a vehicle collision.

According to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline, there was a motor vehicle collision on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
All lanes are closed in both directions near Highway 714. The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is warning motorists to be prepared to stop and to use alternative route.

Emergency personnel are at the scene.

Global News will bring you more when details become available.

