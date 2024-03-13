Highway south of Regina closed due to vehicle collision

See more sharing options

A highway south of Regina is temporarily closed due to a vehicle collision.

According to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline, there was a motor vehicle collision on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask.

All lanes are closed in both directions near Highway 714. The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is warning motorists to be prepared to stop and to use alternative route.

Emergency personnel are at the scene.

Global News will bring you more when details become available.