Man charged in Vancouver anti-Semitic hate crime after hostage poster defaced

A man has been charged for allegedly uttering threats and defacing a poster of Jewish hostages in Vancouver.

Witnesses reported a man had defaced a poster of Israeli hostages, and was using anti-Semitic and threatening language.

On Feb. 21, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group and uttering threats against 33-year-old, Mircea Iulian Pripoae.

Vancouver police announced the charges on Tuesday, March 12.

“We support everyone’s right to express themselves peacefully, respectfully, and lawfully,” Const. Tania Visintin said. “We will not tolerate actions, behaviour, or speech that promotes hatred, and we hope this sends a clear message about how committed we are to investigate all hate crimes.”

Pripoae turned himself in on March 7 and was released with court-ordered conditions until his next court appearance, police said.

In mid-February, the BC Prosecution Service announced revisions to its hate crime policy.

The BC Prosecution Service policy added more “defining terms” to include any of the following prohibited acts:

Hate propaganda offences: advocating or promoting genocide, public incitement of hatred, wilful promotion of hatred, and wilful promotion of antisemitism

Conversion therapy offences

Mischief to property of an identifiable group motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate

Any Criminal Code offence motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or on any other similar factor

The service announced changes to its policy as it acknowledges the harm caused by hate crimes to victims, communities, and society is “significant.”

There is also specific advice about five new Criminal Code hate crime offences (wilful promotion of antisemitism and four conversion therapy offences) and specific guidance for hate crimes targeting Indigenous victims and Indigenous communities.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers investigated 265 hate crime reports in 2023 — up 31 per cent from 2022 — with increased reporting from the Jewish, LGBTQ+ and South Asian communities.

Antisemitism reports to Vancouver police also went up 62 per cent, with 33 of 47 incidents occurring after Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7.