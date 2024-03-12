Lethbridge cycling advocates hail bike paths’ benefits as city pauses removal decision

Send this page to someone via email

Cyclists in Lethbridge, Alta., are frustrated.

Five months after the bike lanes were installed, there’s already a motion before council to remove them.

“The bike paths are there for everyone and we just need a chance to use them,” said Penny Warris, co-owner of Analog Books.

The move to halt any new bike lanes — and possibly remove the existing ones — was brought forward by Coun. Rajko Dodic, who said the paths have made it more difficult for those with mobility issues to access the sidewalks adjacent to businesses, along with being a barrier to the success of the downtown.

But city council voted to forward the motion to a committee meeting in May and ask staff for more information along with public input.

“It might not change anything but if it at least satisfies people that they were at least heard on the issue, and that’s where I had a main concern that some people believe they were not heard on the issue,” said Dodic.

Cyclists are happy the paths are staying, at least for now, and they’re hoping more people will use them as the weather improves.

Supporters of bike infrastructure also say the paths are positive for downtown businesses.

“The support was overwhelmingly positive that people would like to use the bike paths. They know there’s issues with them, but they haven’t had a chance to use them yet to prove whether they’re worthwhile or not,” said Warris.

A booth will also be set up at the April 25th Community Conversations event at the Enmax Centre for more public consultation.