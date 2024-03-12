SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays cruise past Yankees for second straight win

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
DUNEDIN, Fla. – Justin Turner, Daulton Varsho and Santiago Espinal each had two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their second straight win topping the New York Yankees 8-1 in pre-season action Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Jose Berrios (1-0) struck out three batters, walked one and gave up three hits and a single run in 3 1/3 innings of work for Toronto (8-9). Alejandro Kirk and Kevin Kiermaier also picked up RBIs in the win.

Jose Rojas drove in Trent Grisham with an RBI single in the opening inning to put New York (8-10) ahead early before surrendering eight unanswered runs.

Duane Underwood (0-1) took the loss, giving up three hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Yankees starter Dennis Santana, who had two strikeouts, gave up three hits and one run in 1 2/3 innings.

Toronto hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates (7-10) on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

