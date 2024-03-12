Vancouver Island resident setting sail with $18M lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A new car and some property. Plus some sailing trips.

Sharon Fraser has several ideas of what she’s going to do after winning $18 million last month.

The Ucluelet, B.C., resident matched all seven numbers in the Feb. 23 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at my breakfast table with my husband and son,” Fraser said when she first checked her lucky ticket.

2:15 Quebec Family wins $50 million just before Christmas, and now plans to buy a farm

“Every Saturday morning, I check the (Lotto Max) results. I thought it was a free play and said, ‘They’ve made a mistake.’ I called customer support and they verified everything!”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser continued, saying she shared the news immediately with her husband and children: “The kids were in disbelief at first!”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The seven winning numbers were 8, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41 and 47.

Fraser said she’s an avid sailor and hopes to take some trips on her sailboat, with destinations in the south being her top picks.

Along with calling the win exciting, Fraser said “We don’t have to worry – we’re retirees. It’s also going to provide security for my children.”

1:16 Victoria couple wins $35M Lotto Max jackpot

Fraser’s is the second big win in as many days in B.C.

On Monday, Wei Dong Chen of Burnaby claimed his $5-million cheque after winning the Lotto 6-49 classic jackpot draw on Feb. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

“I found out I won using the BCLC lottery app,” Chen said. “My hand was shaking and I could not believe it. I told my wife and she said, ‘Are you teasing me?’ She did not believe it!”

View image in full screen Wei Dong Chen of Burnaby, B.C., won $5 million after winning the Lotto 6-49 classic jackpot draw on Feb. 28. B.C. Lottery Corporation

Until Monday, Chen said he didn’t share news of his win with anyone: “I was worried about losing (the ticket), but I am very happy to be here now.”

Chen says he plans to use some of his winnings to support his daughter’s schooling, and that he intends to take two weeks off work to plan the next steps in his career.