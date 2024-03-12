Menu

Crime

Dauphin residents threatened, assaulted during robberies and break-ins: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say residents in Dauphin were threatened and assaulted after a spout of home invasions and robberies last week. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say residents in Dauphin were threatened and assaulted after a spout of home invasions and robberies last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba RCMP say residents in Dauphin were threatened and assaulted after a spate of home invasions and robberies last week.

On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a man who was assaulted and robbed in the back lane behind Railway Avenue by two unknown men wearing balaclavas.

One of the suspects pulled out a weapon and assaulted the man before stealing money from his pocket. Both of the suspects then ran away.

The next day at close to 1 a.m., police learned about three masked individuals who had forced their way into a home in the 100 block of 4th Avenue SE.

Police say the residents in the home attempted to push the intruders out the door and were sprayed with bear spray before the suspects fled the area.

Ride along with Winnipeg Police

Later the same day, closer to 2 a.m. police say they became aware of another robbery that had occurred earlier at 11 p.m.

Police say four people, two men and two women, broke into a home in the 700 block of Mountain Road. The suspects threatened the residents of the home with a knife and stole alcohol before running away from the residence.

Two of the suspects were found and arrested after officers patrolled the area. The other suspects remain at large.

A 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old man from Duck Bay are facing multiple charges between them.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Mallory Catcheway from Brandon on charges of robbery, break and enter and assault. A photo of the assailant has not been provided at this time.

RCMP continues to investigate the above incidents.

