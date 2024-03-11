Winnipeg Jets get back on track with 3-0 win over Washington

With Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller making their debuts with the team, the Winnipeg Jets flushed a bad loss in Vancouver by blanking the Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night in the Manitoba capital.

The Jets dominated the opening stretch against Washington, outshooting the visitors 8-1 in the first six minutes and just past the midway point, Winnipeg opening the scoring thanks to an unlikely source.

After Brenden Dillon kept the puck in at the point and the Jets won a puck battle, the puck came down the boards to Mason Appleton. He found Neal Pionk cutting to the net and fed the defenceman before he beat Charlie Lindgren to snap a 20-game goalless drought.

Winnipeg carried that 1-0 lead and a 12-5 edge in shots on goal into the middle frame.

Washington started to generate more opportunities but 8:16 into the period, a point shot from Josh Morrissey deflected off the stick of Alex Iafallo in front and through Lindgren to make it 2-0.

The Jets could have led by more but hit the post three times in the second as it stayed 2-0 heading to the final frame.

Washington was given the first power play of the night when Colin Miller, playing in his first game as a Jet, was called for slashing. The Capitals got a couple shots on goal but couldn’t beat Connor Hellebuyck as the Jets killed off the penalty.

It wasn’t long after that Winnipeg put the game away thanks to their top line.

Right at the midway point of the third, Nikolaj Ehlers sprung Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on a two-on-one. Scheifele carried the puck into the Washington end and drew the defender toward himself before sending a perfect pass to Connor, who redirected it through Lindgren to make it 3-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Winnipeg failed on their lone power play chance in the final minutes but it did little to sour the mood at Canada Life Centre.

Hellebuyck turned aside all 23 shots he faced to record his fourth shutout of the season, the second time in three games that Winnipeg allowed no goals after Laurent Brossoit shutout Seattle Friday night.

The Jets will look to make it two wins in a row when they host Nashville Wednesday night.