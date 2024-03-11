Saskatoon’s indoor rinks closing soon for the season. Here are the last skating sessions

Indoor rinks in Saskatoon will be closing soon after another season of public skating and parent and tot skate.
The City of Saskatoon has released a list of the last skating sessions at each of the city’s indoor rinks.
Archibald Arena
Last day of public skating: Sunday, March 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Parent and tot skate has already closed for the season.
Lions Arena
Last day of public skating: Sunday, March 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Last day of parent and tot skate: Friday, March 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Cosmo Arena
Last day of public skating: Sunday, March 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Last day of parent and tot skate: Friday, March 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
ACT Arena
Last day of public skating: Tuesday, March 26 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Last day of parent and tot skating: Thursday, March 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
ACT Arena will be open throughout the spring and summer for ice rental only.
