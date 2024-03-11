Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Kate Middleton admits editing family photo, apologizes ‘for any confusion’

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 9:46 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kate Middleton apologizes for posting manipulated image amid public concerns'
Kate Middleton apologizes for posting manipulated image amid public concerns
After uploading an edited picture of herself with her children on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K., Kate Middleton has issued an apology for her experimental editing via social media. After the manipulated image fuelled concerns among the public — following the Princess of Wales' recent abdominal surgery — several photo agencies retracted the photo from publication.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A recently released family photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her three children was edited, Kensington Palace confirms.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” a statement from the Kensington royals reads.

Signed “C,” for Catherine, the message appears to be written by Kate Middleton herself.

Story continues below advertisement

The photo in question was shared Sunday in honour of Mother’s Day in the U.K., showing Princess Kate seated in a wooden chair with her arms around Prince Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, with Prince George, 10, behind. The picture marked the first official image of Kate since she underwent abdominal surgery nearly two months ago.

But hours after the photo was released, The Associated Press issued a “kill notification” for the image, meaning the picture should not be used. The news agency barred the photo over concerns that “it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The photo appears to show a misalignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand. Kate also isn’t wearing her wedding ring in the picture. Self-proclaimed sleuths online have pointed out nearly a dozen so-called “inconsistencies” with the photo.

Story continues below advertisement

Speculation about the edited picture fuelled already existing, unfounded rumours about the 42-year-old Princess since she underwent abdominal surgery in January. Some conspiracy theories claim Kate underwent a possible cosmetic procedure or suffered a mental breakdown. More extreme theories assert that Kate is in a coma or the victim of a palace cover-up.

Still others say that she and her husband, Prince William, are separating and even divorcing.

The omnipresence of these unfounded theories makes it all the more puzzling why Kensington Palace would release an edited family photo of Kate.

“I am struggling to believe that the most famous royal family in the world — and the woman who would be queen — fiddled around with photoshop and put out a family pic (designed to quash rumours about her whereabouts) without anyone in the ranks inspecting it,” a comment on X, formerly Twitter, from U.K. journalist Sonia Poulton reads.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Where is Kate Middleton? Speculation runs wild as Camilla takes royal duty break'
Where is Kate Middleton? Speculation runs wild as Camilla takes royal duty break

Kate was released from hospital two weeks after undergoing a successful abdominal surgery at the private London Clinic, says Kensington Palace.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the palace said at that time.

Around the same time, King Charles received treatment for an enlarged prostate and was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

— With files from Global News’ Sarah Do Couto and Michelle Butterfield

Click to play video: 'Kate Middleton released from hospital 2 weeks after abdominal surgery'
Kate Middleton released from hospital 2 weeks after abdominal surgery
Story continues below advertisement
More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices