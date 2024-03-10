Menu

Canada

Calgary police investigating ‘undetermined death’ after body found in Bow River

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 6:01 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service said it is investigating an "undetermined death" after a body was found on the south side of the Bow River on Sunday morning.
The Calgary Police Service said it is investigating an "undetermined death" after a body was found on the south side of the Bow River on Sunday morning. A view of the Bow River in Calgary on Aug. 17, 2022. Global News
The Calgary Police Service is investigating an “undetermined death” after a body was found on the south side of the Bow River on Sunday morning.

Police said calls came at around 10:45 a.m. and the body was found underneath the 14th Street bridge.

“At this time, the death remains undetermined and detectives from our Homicide Unit have been engaged,” a news release sent on Sunday afternoon said.

The CPS said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 12.

Police are reviewing CCTV and speaking with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

