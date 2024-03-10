Blue Jays lose, tie in split-squad pre-season play

See more sharing options

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Anthony Santander hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs in leading the Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays 11-6 in pre-season action on Sunday.

It was one of two split-squad games between the teams. The Blue Jays played to a 6-6 draw against the Orioles in Sarasota, Fla., in the other game.

Alejandro Kirk, with a two-run home run, and Santiago Espinal with two RBIs paced Toronto’s offence in the loss. Yusei Kikuchi had five strikeouts while surrendering six runs in 2 1/3 innings as the starter.

Jackson Holliday hit a grand slam in the first inning for Baltimore. Albert Suarez had four strikeouts, giving up three runs and five hits in four innings of work as the starter.

Ernie Clement with a three-run homer, Brian Serven a two-run blast and Alan Roden with a solo home run provided the offence for the Blue Jays in the 6-6 tie.

Ramon Urias’s homer in the sixth inning and Enrique Bradfield’s run in the seventh pulled the Orioles even, leading to the draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.