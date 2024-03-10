Woman arrested, man in life-threatening condition after struck by vehicle: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested, and a man is in life-threatening condition after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police said Sunday.

Officers in Peel Region say they received reports from emergency room staff in a Brampton-area hospital that a man had arrived with critical injuries determined to be from a vehicle just before 5 a.m.

Further police inspection determined the scene of the collision to be in the area of Juliana Square, a release said.

The Major Collision Bureau is involved to investigate the case and determine the cause of the incident.

Peel police confirmed to Global News an adult woman from Brampton had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

No information on specific charges is available at this time.