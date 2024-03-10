Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested, man in life-threatening condition after struck by vehicle: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman has been arrested, and a man is in life-threatening condition after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police said Sunday.

Officers in Peel Region say they received reports from emergency room staff in a Brampton-area hospital that a man had arrived with critical injuries determined to be from a vehicle just before 5 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Further police inspection determined the scene of the collision to be in the area of Juliana Square, a release said.

The Major Collision Bureau is involved to investigate the case and determine the cause of the incident.

Trending Now

Peel police confirmed to Global News an adult woman from Brampton had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

No information on specific charges is available at this time.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices