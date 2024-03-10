Oscars 2024 red carpet: The most dazzling, daring fashion of the night

Send this page to someone via email

The Academy Awards might be the biggest night of the year honouring the big screen, but half the fun is in watching the stars parade down the red carpet.

The 2024 Oscars are underway outside of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, marking the 96th year of the awards show.

And judging from the arrivals, the movie industry’s stars are embracing the style of Old Hollywood with form-fitting gowns and classic lines — a bit of a departure from the cutouts, florals and loud, wacky embellishments we saw on this year’s Emmys and Golden Globes red carpets.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show for the fourth time, following gigs in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads this year’s nomination pack with 13 nods. Other major nominees include: Killers of the Flower Moon (10), Poor Things (10) and Barbie (8).

Story continues below advertisement

Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars, below, and follow along as we keep track of the winners.

Lupita Nyong’o

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Greta Lee

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

View image in full screen JC Olivera / Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

View image in full screen Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

View image in full screen Gregg DeGuire / WWD via Getty Images

View image in full screen Kristy Sarah/h2>. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

View image in full screen Gregg DeGuire / WWD via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Emma Stone

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Anya Taylor Joy

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Becky G

View image in full screen John Shearer / WireImage

Molly Sims

View image in full screen JC Olivera / Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal

View image in full screen Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Yancey Red Corn

View image in full screen Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

America Ferrera

View image in full screen JC Olivera / Getty Images

Jillian Dion

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Roger Federer

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes /Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Fran Drescher

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Omar Rudberg

View image in full screen Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

View image in full screen David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images

Julianne Hough

View image in full screen Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mario Lopez

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur /Getty Images

Liza Koshy

View image in full screen Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Leah Lewis

View image in full screen Sarah Morris / WireImage

Taylor Zakhar Perez

View image in full screen JC Olivera / Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

View image in full screen JC Olivera / Getty Images

Ashley Yi

View image in full screen JC Olivera / Getty Images

Amber Midthunder

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

View image in full screen Eva Longoria. David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images

Montse Ribé

View image in full screen Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Rita Moreno

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Eugene Lee Yang

View image in full screen David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images

Nazrin Choudhury

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Osage Singers and Dancers

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Chrissy Marshall

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Monet McMichael

View image in full screen Alberto Rodriguez / Variety via Getty Images

Ramy Youssef

View image in full screen Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Jacqueline Stewart

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Erika Alexander

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Laura Karpman

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

View image in full screen JC Olivera / Getty Images

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse

View image in full screen JC Olivera /Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough

View image in full screen Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Matt Bomer

View image in full screen Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Issa Rae

View image in full screen Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton