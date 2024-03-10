Menu

Entertainment

Oscars 2024 red carpet: The most dazzling, daring fashion of the night

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 7:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Previewing the 96th Academy Awards'
Previewing the 96th Academy Awards
Entertainment reporter Morgan Hoffman joins Joe Scarpelli to talk all things Oscars ahead of Hollywood's biggest night.
Share

The Academy Awards might be the biggest night of the year honouring the big screen, but half the fun is in watching the stars parade down the red carpet.

The 2024 Oscars are underway outside of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, marking the 96th year of the awards show.

And judging from the arrivals, the movie industry’s stars are embracing the style of Old Hollywood with form-fitting gowns and classic lines — a bit of a departure from the cutouts, florals and loud, wacky embellishments we saw on this year’s Emmys and Golden Globes red carpets.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show for the fourth time, following gigs in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads this year’s nomination pack with 13 nods. Other major nominees include: Killers of the Flower Moon (10), Poor Things (10) and Barbie (8).

Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars, below, and follow along as we keep track of the winners.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Greta Lee

Greta Lee attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
JC Olivera / Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O'Hara attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gregg DeGuire / WWD via Getty Images
Kristy Sarah attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kristy Sarah

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gregg DeGuire / WWD via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Becky G

Becky G attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
John Shearer / WireImage

Molly Sims

Molly Sims attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
JC Olivera / Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

(L-R) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal

Tantoo Cardinal attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Yancey Red Corn

Yancey Red Corn attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
JC Olivera / Getty Images

Jillian Dion

Jillian Dion attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Roger Federer

Roger Federer attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes /Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Omar Rudberg

Omar Rudberg attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur /Getty Images

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Leah Lewis

Leah Lewis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Sarah Morris / WireImage

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
JC Olivera / Getty Images
Click to play video: 'Canadian filmmaker nominated for Oscar, discusses personal story of film ‘Invincible’'
Canadian filmmaker nominated for Oscar, discusses personal story of film ‘Invincible’
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
JC Olivera / Getty Images
Ashley Yi

Ashley Yi attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
JC Olivera / Getty Images

Amber Midthunder

Amber Midthunder attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Eva Longoria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Eva Longoria

Montse Ribé

Montse Ribé attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images

Nazrin Choudhury

Nazrin Choudhury attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Osage Singers and Dancers

Osage Singers and Dancers attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Chrissy Marshall

Chrissy Marshall attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Monet McMichael

Monet McMichael at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Alberto Rodriguez / Variety via Getty Images

Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
Click to play video: 'Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie among nominees for Best Picture of the Year'
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie among nominees for Best Picture of the Year
Jacqueline Stewart

Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

(L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

(L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Laura Karpman

Laura Karpman attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California View image in full screen
JC Olivera / Getty Images

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse

(L-R) D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
JC Olivera /Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

(L-R) Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton

(L-R) Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

