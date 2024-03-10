Oscars 2024 red carpet: The most dazzling, daring fashion of the night

Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
The
Academy Awards might be the biggest night of the year honouring the big screen, but half the fun is in watching the stars parade down the red carpet.
The
2024 Oscars are underway outside of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, marking the 96th year of the awards show.
And judging from the arrivals, the movie industry’s stars are embracing the style of Old Hollywood with form-fitting gowns and classic lines — a bit of a departure from the cutouts, florals and loud, wacky embellishments we saw on this year’s
Emmys and Golden Globes red carpets. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show for the fourth time, following gigs in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
Christopher Nolan’s
Oppenheimer leads this year’s nomination pack with 13 nods. Other major nominees include: Killers of the Flower Moon (10), Poor Things (10) and Barbie (8).
Story continues below advertisement
Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars, below, and follow along as
we keep track of the winners. Lupita Nyong’o
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Lily Gladstone
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Zendaya
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Greta Lee
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Ariana Grande
JC Olivera / Getty Images
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Carey Mulligan
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
Catherine O’Hara
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Gregg DeGuire / WWD via Getty Images
Kristy Sarah/h2>.
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Gregg DeGuire / WWD via Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Ava DuVernay
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Emma Stone
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Anya Taylor Joy
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Becky G Molly Sims
JC Olivera / Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Tantoo Cardinal
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Yancey Red Corn
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
Ryan Gosling
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
America Ferrera
JC Olivera / Getty Images
Jillian Dion
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Roger Federer
Arturo Holmes /Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Fran Drescher
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Omar Rudberg
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Mario Lopez
Kevin Mazur /Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
Leah Lewis Taylor Zakhar Perez
JC Olivera / Getty Images
2:07
Canadian filmmaker nominated for Oscar, discusses personal story of film ‘Invincible’
Previous Video
Next Video
Story continues below advertisement
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
JC Olivera / Getty Images
Ashley Yi
JC Olivera / Getty Images
Amber Midthunder
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Eva Longoria.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
Montse Ribé
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
Rita Moreno
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Eugene Lee Yang
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
Nazrin Choudhury
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Osage Singers and Dancers
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Chrissy Marshall
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Monet McMichael
Alberto Rodriguez / Variety via Getty Images
Ramy Youssef
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
1:58
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie among nominees for Best Picture of the Year
Previous Video
Next Video
Story continues below advertisement
Jacqueline Stewart
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Erika Alexander
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Laura Karpman
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Colman Domingo
JC Olivera / Getty Images
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse Andrea Riseborough
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
Matt Bomer
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Zuri Hall Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Issa Rae
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments