Brampton, Ont., man in serious condition after shooting, police search for teen suspect

A 34-year-old old man from Brampton, Ont., is in serious, but stable condition following a shooting in a plaza Saturday night.

Police in Peel Region say the victim was in the back of McMurchy Plaza, on McMurchy Avenue South, when he was approached by an unknown suspect and shot multiple times.

He suffered several wounds, and first responders transported him to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as male, between 16 and 18 years of age, 5’8” to 5’10” with a slim build.

Officials say he was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and possibly Nike shoes.

Investigators in Peel are treating the incident as an attempted murder and are asking anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward.