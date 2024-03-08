Menu

Traffic

Construction starts on Highway 97 pedestrian overpass in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
An artist's conception of a pedestrian overpass. View image in full screen
An artist’s rendition of what the pedestrian overpass along Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., will look like. City of Kelowna
Construction has started on a pedestrian overpass in the Central Okanagan.

According to the City of Kelowna, the overpass will create a safer and more convenient connection for people looking to cross Highway 97 at Bertram Street.

The project will feature room for pedestrians and cyclists and is scheduled to open later this year.

It will extend between Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna and connect to Rowcliffe Park via the new Central Green residential development.

The $12-million project is being jointly funded between Ottawa, Victoria and the city.

“The Bertram Multi-Use Overpass will connect neighbourhoods, help the environment by cutting down on pollution, and offer more ways for people to get around Kelowna,” said Anne Kang, B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas, called the overpass an exciting project.

“This project is an important step towards meeting Kelowna’s growing transportation needs by encouraging more sustainable trips to move around our city, optimizing travel times through the Highway 97 corridor, and providing more safe and accessible transit options to the community,” said Dyas.

A portion of the northbound lane on Bertram Street, between Highway 97 and Leon Avenue, will be closed to accommodate construction.

