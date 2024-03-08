Menu

Crime

Hate was a factor in alleged nail gun assault on pro-Palestinian protesters in Vaughan: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 3:58 pm
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween attends a press conference at the York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora, Ont., on Jan. 31. View image in full screen
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween attends a press conference at the York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora, Ont., on Jan. 31. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Police north of Toronto say hate was a motivating factor in a man’s alleged nail-gun-wielding assault directed at pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

York Regional Police say officers were called on Sunday to an area in Vaughan for reports of a man who assaulted pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Police say the man allegedly stopped his vehicle near the demonstrators, shouted obscenities at them and got confrontational with three protestors.

Police say as things escalated, the suspect allegedly discharged a nail gun, though no one was injured.

A 27-year-old Vaughan man is facing several charges including assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police say they determined that hate was a motivating factor in the incident.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

