Saskatoon Blades set to retire jersey of all-time leading scorer Frank Banham

Plenty of time has passed since the man with more goals and points that anyone in Saskatoon Blades history has been back in the ‘Bridge City.’

“It’s been a long time,” said Frank Banham. “Probably around 27 years, it was neat arriving last night and seeing the whole change.”

On Saturday night, Banham will make his long-awaited return to Saskatoon to see his number 39 jersey officially retired by the Blades and raised into the rafters at SaskTel Centre.

The number will join fellow Blades greats Wendel Clark, Bernie Federko, Brian Skrudland, Bob Bourne, Brent Ashton and Gerry Pinder.

“That’s a complete honour,” said Banham. “They were idols of mine growing up and players that I looked up to. To be hanging beside those guys is a true honour for sure.”

Banham’s name is scattered throughout the Blades’ record books, sitting alone at the top with 190 goals and 370 career points scored between the 1992-93 and 1995-96 WHL seasons.

That included a final season in Saskatoon for the ages, breaking Pinder’s single-season scoring record to cap off his 20-year-old year with a record 83 goals in 72 games.

It will be a significant night not only for Banham and his family, but this year’s crop of Blades who will be watching on as they chase WHL glory themselves.

“It’s obviously a big night for the organization, as well as for us to be able to perform in front of such a legend,” said Blades forward Vaughn Watterodt.

After graduating from the Blades in 1996, Banham signed with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and would play in 32 career NHL games split between the Mighty Ducks and Phoenix Coyotes.

What followed was a storied professional career for Banham overseas with 16 seasons of hockey travelled through Finland, Russia, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary.

It was his start in Saskatoon however that attracted interest at the professional level, serving as an inspiration for Blades head coach Brennan Sonne and his players who will be taking in Saturday’s ceremony.

“I think that celebrating the history of your organization is so important,” said Sonne. “Guys come through the WHL and then they go on to the real world typically, but these are some of the best years of your life. The idea of once a Blade, always a Blade… it holds true and just makes it that much more special for the players that are here and the players that have been here.”

Along with his professional accolades, Banham dressed internationally for both Canada in 2000-01 at the Spengler Cup and later at the IIHF World Hockey Championship with Team Hungary.

Blades forward Rowan Calvert was too young to see any of Banham’s WHL games live, however he’s dug into the path that the 48-year-old has travelled on the ice.

“I looked up his stats and it looked like he’s a pretty good player,” said Calvert. “It’s just cool to be here and to be around for that kind of thing. Super special and hopefully in 10 or 20 years, we’re coming back for our own couple of teammates going up there too.”

Even though his name sits at the top of several Saskatoon records, Banham is anticipating the day that he’ll be passed by this generation’s incoming class of Blades.

“Records are meant to be broken,” said Banham. “Hopefully down the road, I can see one of the youngsters come in and break it.”

More than celebrating records however, Saturday’s ceremony will be about the city and team that kickstarted Banham’s globetrotting career and the relationships that still carry on decades later.

“Back when I was here between the ages of 16 and 20, those are such important years that sculpted me into being able to play for such a long time and play a game I love,” said Banham. “I’m excited to see all my old friends, teammates, billets and family as well.”

Banham’s jersey retirement ceremony is slated to take place shortly before 7:00 pm on Saturday night, which will be followed by puck drop between the Blades and Edmonton Oil Kings.