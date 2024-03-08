Daylight savings a great time to check smoke alarms: fire department

Send this page to someone via email

With the time changing this weekend, it’s also a good time to check if your smoke alarm needs new batteries.

That bi-annual reminder comes from the Kelowna Fire Department, which says residents should test their alarms every six months.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” said Candace Friesen of the Kelowna Fire Department.

“To reduce your family’s risk of fire-related injury or death, it’s important to install the right number of smoke detectors in the right places and change the batteries twice a year. Daylight Savings Time is a good way to remember it’s time to do so.”

The one-hour ahead time change will take place on Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, homes should have multiple smoke alarms installed, including one in each bedroom.

“Many smoke alarms have a 10-year expiry date, and some don’t require batteries,” said the fire department.

“Residents are encouraged to check the date and replace as required. Many become hypersensitive to dust or steam while others just cease working.”

And while checking smoke alarms, double-check the batteries in your flashlights as well.

“Preparedness is key in any emergency, including house and wildfires, floods, landslides and severe weather,” Friesen said.

“Having and rehearsing a plan for the most likely emergencies in your home and local area means everyone can respond quickly and efficiently to reach safety.”

More information about fire safety and prevention is available online.