Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta Mountie facing assault charge stemming from 2023 wildfire evacuation theft arrest

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An RCMP officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with the arrest of a person suspected of stealing a pickup truck in the Drayton Valley area while the central Alberta town was under a wildfire evacuation order last year.

On May 4, 2023, Drayton Valley and surrounding communities were evacuated because of the threat posed by wildfires in the region. The evacuation order was partially lifted on May 16.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the alleged assault occurred during that time in which the area was under an evacuation order.

“During the 2023 wildfire season, members of the central Alberta crime reduction unit were assigned to investigate a small group of … (people) that were believed to be committing thefts in the Drayton Valley area during evacuations,” the RCMP said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On May 9, the RCMP said members of the same unit found a pickup truck that had been reported stolen and which they said “had fled police and subsequently rolled in the ditch near Breton.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of an injury obtained during the rollover,” police said. “After the arrest of the suspect, concerns were raised about the conduct of one of the arresting officers.”

The RCMP said it contacted the director of law enforcement about the concerns on May 17. The director determined the incident was out of the scope of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team and instructed the RCMP to investigate the concerns.

Trending Now

On March 1, the RCMP charged Cpl. Bruce Lussier, 42, with assault causing bodily harm. His next court appearance is scheduled to take place in Breton on April 10.

“In light of these charges, Cpl. Lussier has been placed on administrative duties,” the RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: RCMP preventing looting in evacuated communities'
Alberta wildfires: RCMP preventing looting in evacuated communities
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices