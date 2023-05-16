Alberta wildfires: Drayton Valley, Brazeau County preparing for re-entry

Send this page to someone via email

As wildfires continue to plague Alberta, select workers associated with critical infrastructure are being allowed into the Brazeau County, Drayton Valley evacuation area.

Critical infrastructure includes hospitals, power and gas utilities, grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies.

These workers are being given access under a shelter-in-place order to help re-establish services to prepare for when evacuees will be allowed to return. The county is currently planning for general reopening to the public once the fire is under control and it is safe to return.

1:29 Sheer volume of Alberta wildfires stretching resources thin

Brazeau County officials confirmed on Facebook Monday that “great progress was made getting us closer to full containment on the fire guard,” despite the current adverse weather conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The state of local emergency remains in place for Drayton Valley and Brazeau County.

As well, the evacuation order is still in effect for residents in the area of Township 480 North to Township 494 and Range Road 64 West to Range Road 90. This includes the entire community of Drayton Valley. An evacuation alert, advising people to be prepared to evacuate on a 30-minute notice, is still in effect for Township Road 480 north to Highway 621 between Range Road 90 and Range Road 110, including Cynthia.

More information is expected Tuesday morning to find the updates visit the Brazeau County Facebook page or the Drayton Valley Facebook page.