Crime

3-week trial set for Alberta man accused in 1976 death of Calgary teen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
RCMP announce arrest in 1976 homicide of Pauline Brazeau
WATCH ABOVE: (From November 2023) RCMP Supt. David Hall announced Wednesday an arrest has been made in the 1976 homicide of 16-year-old Pauline Brazeau. – Nov 8, 2023
A three-week trial has been scheduled for next year in Calgary for an Alberta man accused of killing a teenage girl in 1976.

Ronald James Edwards, 74, of Sundre, Alta., is set to appear before a judge and jury on March 3, 2025.

Edwards is charged with non-capital murder — an offence in the Criminal Code at the time of Pauline Brazeau’s death.

An undated photo of Pauline Brazeau is displayed at the Cochrane RCMP detachment during an announcement that a 73-year-old man has been charged in relation to Brazeau's death in 1976. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Pauline Brazeau is displayed at the Cochrane RCMP detachment during an announcement that a 73-year-old man has been charged in relation to Brazeau’s death in 1976. Global News
Brazeau, a 16-year-old Métis mother from Saskatchewan, had relocated to Calgary with her infant daughter in the fall of 1975.

She was last seen leaving a restaurant one morning in January 1976, and her body was found hours later west of the city.

Edwards was arrested as a result of an RCMP historical homicide unit and Calgary cold-case investigation using genetic genealogy.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

