3-week trial set for Alberta man accused in 1976 death of Calgary teen

A three-week trial has been scheduled for next year in Calgary for an Alberta man accused of killing a teenage girl in 1976.

Ronald James Edwards, 74, of Sundre, Alta., is set to appear before a judge and jury on March 3, 2025.

Edwards is charged with non-capital murder — an offence in the Criminal Code at the time of Pauline Brazeau’s death.

An undated photo of Pauline Brazeau is displayed at the Cochrane RCMP detachment during an announcement that a 73-year-old man has been charged in relation to Brazeau's death in 1976.

Brazeau, a 16-year-old Métis mother from Saskatchewan, had relocated to Calgary with her infant daughter in the fall of 1975.

She was last seen leaving a restaurant one morning in January 1976, and her body was found hours later west of the city.

Edwards was arrested as a result of an RCMP historical homicide unit and Calgary cold-case investigation using genetic genealogy.