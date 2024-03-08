Menu

Crime

Police announce seizure of $350K in street drugs after raids in Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
In a news release issued Friday morning, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said police officers raided three southwest Edmonton homes as well as two vehicles on Feb. 29. The operation involved members of the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP's clandestine enforcement and response tea View image in full screen
In a news release issued Friday morning, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said police officers raided three southwest Edmonton homes as well as two vehicles on Feb. 29. The operation involved members of the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP's clandestine enforcement and response team. Supplied by ALERT
A series of search warrants executed in southwest Edmonton late last month have resulted in the seizure of about $350,000 worth of street drugs, while police say a condo that investigators believe was being used as a “drug stash location” has been deemed unfit to live in.

In a news release issued Friday morning, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said police officers raided three southwest Edmonton homes as well as two vehicles on Feb. 29. The operation involved members of the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP’s clandestine enforcement and response team.

ALERT said investigators believe a condo located in the Allard neighbourhood may have been used to process fentanyl.

ALERT said officers found chemicals, buffing agents and “equipment used in the process of fentanyl conversion” when they showed up at the condo.

According to ALERT, the condo has since been deemed uninhabitable by Alberta Health and “will require extensive remediation.”

Insp. Angela Kemp with ALERT Edmonton said the seizure shows how fentanyl impacts the community in different ways.

Speaking broadly about drug trafficking, she said “drug dealers don’t care about safeguards and are profiting at the expense of our communities.”

The raids saw police seize:

  • 1,023 grams of fentanyl
  • 2,080 grams of cocaine
  • 3,000 grams of cocaine buffing agents
  • 130 grams of MDMA
  • $48,739 cash
ALERT noted that two vehicles were also seized. The law enforcement agency said the seizures are the result of an investigation that began in October 2023.

“The investigation remains ongoing as investigators prepare reports and disclosure for Crown counsel,” ALERT said in a news release.

