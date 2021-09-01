Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 1 2021 11:56pm
01:53

Massive fentanyl seizure in Alberta

It’s one of the largest fentanyl seizure’s in Alberta’s history. Millions of doses of the drug are now off Alberta streets after a long investigation by ALERT. Nicole Stillger explains.

