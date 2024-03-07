Burnaby pedestrian nearly struck by SUV, then assaulted by passenger: RCMP

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a bizarre incident in which the passenger of a vehicle allegedly attacked a pedestrian on Wednesday.
In a media release, police alleged the assault happened as the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk near Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue just after 1 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian was nearly struck by a white SUV when a male aged between 17 and 20 years old got out of the passenger side and allegedly punched him multiple times. The victim was injured but is expected to survive.
Police said the pedestrian and his assailant didn’t know each other.
RCMP said the SUV, described as a newer-model Honda CRV, then fled the area northbound on Rosser Avenue.
Investigators believe the vehicle was being driven by a blonde woman aged between 45 and 50 years old and wearing a black puffy jacket.
Mounties have spoken with witnesses, but still haven’t identified the suspect vehicle’s licence plate.
Anyone with information or video shot in the area of the incident at the time is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
- Youngest victim of ‘senseless’ Ottawa killings was just months old. What we know
- Mom arrested, accused of mixing drink that put son’s classmate in hospital
- Family member accused of chiselling name off headstone in Ontario, police say
- ‘Rust’ armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in fatal movie set shooting
Comments