Crime

Burnaby pedestrian nearly struck by SUV, then assaulted by passenger: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 9:46 pm
1 min read
Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. Burnaby RCMP
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a bizarre incident in which the passenger of a vehicle allegedly attacked a pedestrian on Wednesday.

In a media release, police alleged the assault happened as the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk near Hastings Street and Rosser Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was nearly struck by a white SUV when a male aged between 17 and 20 years old got out of the passenger side and allegedly punched him multiple times. The victim was injured but is expected to survive.

Police said the pedestrian and his assailant didn’t know each other.

RCMP said the SUV, described as a newer-model Honda CRV, then fled the area northbound on Rosser Avenue.

Investigators believe the vehicle was being driven by a blonde woman aged between 45 and 50 years old and wearing a black puffy jacket.

Mounties have spoken with witnesses, but still haven’t identified the suspect vehicle’s licence plate.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area of the incident at the time is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

