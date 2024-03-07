Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Sooke School District mulling new school bus fee to cover rising costs

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 9:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Sooke District may raise school bus fees'
Sooke District may raise school bus fees
Families in the Sooke School District may pay more to send their kids on the bus. The board is juggling a tight budget, and that's making for some tough decisions. As Kylie Stanton reports, parents say the timing of a possible fee increase is not ideal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials with the Sooke School District on Vancouver Island are thinking about charging families for school buses.

Global News acquired a memo, which was sent to parents and guardians, that says a transportation fee is being considered for the 2024-25 school year.

“With inflation and increased student enrolment in our region, transportation costs are climbing at an unsustainable rate,” staff said in the memo.

“The Board of Education is faced with the incredibly difficult task of either reallocating more funds from the classroom to sustain transportation services or implementing a transportation fee model to safeguard classroom funding.”

As of this school year, the school district allocated $3.94 million in operating funding for transportation.

According to the BC School Act, school districts in B.C. are not required to provide school bus services.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is the responsibility of each family to determine the best transportation option to and from school to meet their needs,” district staff said.

“Several school districts across the province offer a fee-based approach for transportation services.”

Click to play video: 'Classic books quietly pulled from school curriculum in Surrey amid parent complaints'
Classic books quietly pulled from school curriculum in Surrey amid parent complaints

The school district said funding for the classroom will be prioritized over the complementary transportation services. The district currently allocates $3.94 million in funding for transportation — money it says could be allocated to other needs inside schools.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The district’s board of education is discussing the potential transportation fee, which has not been passed. The school district said it will notify parents and guardians “as soon as possible” if it does.

The exact cost for the considered school bus fee was not given in the memo.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sooke Teachers’ Association declined an interview and gave Global News a short statement.

Trending Now

“Teachers are deeply concerned about the terrible choices school boards have to make when trying balance chronically underfunded budgets,” Rita Zeni, Sooke Teachers’ Association’s president, said.

Global News also reached out to the BC Teachers’ Federation, whose president said transportation fees should not be paid by families.

“A strong and stable public education system is one where all families have access to the same supports and services without fees. Teachers believe that providing bus transportation for both curricular and voluntary activities is the responsibility of the local school board and should—through the finance formula—also be the responsibility of the Ministry of Education and Child Care,” Clint Johnston, BC Teachers’ Federation’s president, said.

“When school bus fees are collected to make up for funding gaps elsewhere, it’s a sign of an underfunded public education system.”

When Global News reached out to the Sooke School Board, it said no one was available for comment.

Click to play video: 'Victoria police chief warns of gang recruitment from schools'
Victoria police chief warns of gang recruitment from schools
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices