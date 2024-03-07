Alberta Federation of Labour president enters NDP leadership race

Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, is running to be leader of the Alberta New Democrats.
As of March 7, McGowan was listed on Elections Alberta’s website as a registered leadership contestant for the Alberta NDP.
He confirmed the news on social media.
McGowan joins four other candidates running to replace Rachel Notley, who is stepping down from the leadership position: Kathleen Ganley, Sarah Hoffman, Rakhi Pancholi and Jodi Stonehouse.
In 2015, McGowan announced his plans to seek the federal NDP nomination in the riding of Edmonton-Centre.
He was elected president of the AFL in 2005, after 10 years serving as the labour group’s communications director.
Before joining the AFL, McGowan worked as a journalist.
He lives with his family in Edmonton.
