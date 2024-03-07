1 in custody after noontime stabbing in Peterborough church parking lot: police

See more sharing options

One person was taken to hospital following a noontime stabbing in Peterborough, Ont. on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Peterborough Police Service say at noon officers responded to a disturbance call at in the parking lot of St.Stephen’s Presbyterian Church in the area of Hilliard Street and St. Paul’s Street in the city’s north end.

Police report one person had been stabbed and was transported by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Their condition is not yet known.

Police say one person is in custody.

Officers were also focusing their investigation on nearby Barnardo Avenue.

“There is no further concern for public safety in the area,” police stated.

More to come.