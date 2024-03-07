Menu

Crime

1 in custody after noontime stabbing in Peterborough church parking lot: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 1:08 pm
1 min read
One person is in custody after a noontime stabbing in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.
One person was taken to hospital following a noontime stabbing in Peterborough, Ont. on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Peterborough Police Service say at noon officers responded to a disturbance call at in the parking lot of St.Stephen’s Presbyterian Church in the area of Hilliard Street and St. Paul’s Street in the city’s north end.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police report one person had been stabbed and was transported by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Their condition is not yet known.

Police say one person is in custody.

Officers were also focusing their investigation on nearby Barnardo Avenue.

“There is no further concern for public safety in the area,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

