Peterborough police make arrest after violent robbery with baseball bat, knife

A man was arrested early Tuesday following a violent robbery in Peterborough, Ont.

The Peterborough Police Service say that at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Rogers and Hazlitt streets.

Officers learned a dispute between two men led to one of them demanding money and then allegedly striking the other with a baseball bat and knife. The victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

A suspect was identified and a warrant was obtained.

Around 2:15 p.m., canine officer Dillon Wentworth and police service dog Gryphon were on general patrol when they found the suspect walking in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets. The suspect was arrested.

A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with robbery with violence, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.