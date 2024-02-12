Peterborough police seek suspect in knifepoint robbery at convenience store

Police are seeking a suspect following a knifepoint robbery reported at a downtown convenience store in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:50 p.m., officers were called to a robbery at a store in the area of Hunter and Aylmer streets.
Officers were told a man had entered the store, brandished a knife at a clerk and fled with cash.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as standing six feet and wearing a dark-coloured zip-up hoodie with blue sleeves and a white logo on the upper left chest, along with dark pants, grey shoes with dark laces, a black face mask and possibly a black baseball cap
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca/.
