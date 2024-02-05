Peterborough police seek suspect in armed robbery at downtown store

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a downtown store in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service responded to a reported robbery at a business in the area of George and Brock Streets. Officers learned a man entered the store, brandished a knife at an employee and demanded cash.

The suspect left with some money. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as Caucasian with a thin build, standing six feet. He was wearing a hooded blue jacket with reflectors on the shoulders and sleeves and a red shirt underneath. He was also wearing blue jeans and grey shoes.