Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect in armed robbery at downtown store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police to have second station with city’s purchase of Calvary Pentecostal Church in west-end'
Peterborough police to have second station with city’s purchase of Calvary Pentecostal Church in west-end
RELATED: The Peterborough Police Service has been long lobbying for a second location. The City of Peterborough has announced it is buying the Calvary Pentecostal Church property on Lansdowne Street West in order to alleviate the strain on the current Water Street headquarters. Germain Ma has the details. – Dec 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a downtown store in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service responded to a reported robbery at a business in the area of George and Brock Streets. Officers learned a man entered the store, brandished a knife at an employee and demanded cash.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspect left with some money. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as Caucasian with a thin build, standing six feet. He was wearing a hooded blue jacket with reflectors on the shoulders and sleeves and a red shirt underneath. He was also wearing blue jeans and grey shoes.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices