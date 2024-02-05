Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 men arrested in string of retail robberies across Toronto

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 3:33 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of arrests made in a retail robbery investigation. A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of arrests made in a retail robbery investigation. A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four men from Toronto have been arrested in connection with eight separate retail robberies that occurred throughout the city between Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Feb. 2, according to police.

Police said during these incidents, four masked males would enter a store, and while inside they indicated they were armed with a weapon and demanded money.

The men would then take a quantity of money and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

It’s alleged that during one of these incidents, one of the suspects brandished a firearm.

On Monday, Toronto police released a video of one of the incidents. In the video, you can see the victim standing behind the counter in what appears to be a convenience store when two masked suspects enter inside, while a third waits by the door.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter toward the victim who is standing near the till. The second suspect can be seen jumping over the counter and then stealing items from the display cases. The three suspects then flee from the store.

Toronto police said members of its Hold Up Squad started investigating the incidents. Shortly after the last robbery on Friday, officers located all four suspects and took them into custody.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspects, who range in age from 18 and 22-years-old, face a varying number of charges, which include robbery with a firearm, robbery, disguise with intent possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices