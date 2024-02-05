4 men arrested in string of retail robberies across Toronto

Four men from Toronto have been arrested in connection with eight separate retail robberies that occurred throughout the city between Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Feb. 2, according to police.

Police said during these incidents, four masked males would enter a store, and while inside they indicated they were armed with a weapon and demanded money.

The men would then take a quantity of money and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

It’s alleged that during one of these incidents, one of the suspects brandished a firearm.

On Monday, Toronto police released a video of one of the incidents. In the video, you can see the victim standing behind the counter in what appears to be a convenience store when two masked suspects enter inside, while a third waits by the door.

One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter toward the victim who is standing near the till. The second suspect can be seen jumping over the counter and then stealing items from the display cases. The three suspects then flee from the store.

Toronto police said members of its Hold Up Squad started investigating the incidents. Shortly after the last robbery on Friday, officers located all four suspects and took them into custody.

The suspects, who range in age from 18 and 22-years-old, face a varying number of charges, which include robbery with a firearm, robbery, disguise with intent possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.