Boy, 12, charged after employee stabbed in the back during Toronto robbery: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after an employee was stabbed in the back during a robbery at a Toronto store Wednesday night, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues at around 10:06 p.m. for a person with a knife.

A suspect had allegedly entered a store, approached the cash register, and made a demand for money.

The suspect then produced a knife, jumped over the counter, chased an employee outside and stabbed them in the back, police allege.

The suspect was arrested near the scene and officers recovered a knife, police said.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening.

A 12-year-old boy from Toronto has been arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.