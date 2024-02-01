4 suspects sought after jewelry store robbery at Yorkdale Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say they are searching for four male suspects after a robbery at a jewelry store at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the mall in at around 8:44 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

According to reports, police said four suspects were seen robbing a jewelry store and that a gun was seen. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Police also said it is unknown is any product was taken.

One suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, black shoes, and a black and red backpack. The second suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

The third suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, dark pants and black shoes. The four suspect was described as wearing a grey hoodie, black shoes and black pants,

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

View image in full screen Robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Jan 31, 2024. Mark Bray / Global News