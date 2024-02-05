Peterborough police dog bites man who resists arrest after officer assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face charges following an altercation with a police officer in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday night.

The Peterborough Police Service say around 10:30 p.m., an officer on patrol approached a man who was staggering in the street in the area of Park and Hunter streets.

Police say the man became “extremely aggressive”, yelling and swearing. A woman then arrived on scene and also started yelling and swearing at the officer.

The pair refused to listen to the officer’s demands to leave the area, prompting the officer to take the man into custody for causing a disturbance.

But police say he resisted arrest. The woman allegedly grabbed and punched the officer in the head several times.

The officer warned the pair to stop and that a police service dog would be deployed if they did not comply.

Police say the suspects refused and K9 Isaac was deployed. The service says the woman stopped and stood still but the man attempted to grab the dog’s face, and suffered a “minor bite injury.”

Other officers arrived and the two people were taken into custody.

The 36-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The 37-year-old Peterborough man was charged with causing a disturbance and obstructing a peace officer.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20