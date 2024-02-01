SIU probes death of repeat sex offender wanted by Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is probing the circumstances of the death of a repeat sex offender who was wanted by police in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Peterborough Police Service stated an arrest warrant had been issued for Jason Outhwaite, 46, on a child pornography charge after police searched his residence on Jan. 24.

Police said Outhwaite had multiple convictions for sexual offences against children and was deemed a risk to the public.

On Wednesday night, police said Outhwaite was located but that the SIU had invoked its mandate “in relation to the conclusion of this matter.”

View image in full screen Jason Outhwaite was wanted by the Peterborough Police Service on a child pornography charge. Peterborough Police Service photo

On Thursday morning, the SIU said that based on its preliminary information, around 4:30 p.m., Peterborough police officers went to a home in the area of County Road 35 and Regional Road 2 (Keene Road) in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, south of the city, to arrest Outhwaite.

The SIU say police found him in “medical distress” in the basement of the residence.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, can contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at siu.on.ca/appeals.

— more to come