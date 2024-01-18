SIU probes suspect’s medical episode in Cobourg police custody

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident of a person requiring medical attention while in police custody in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Jan. 16 around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call for a fight.

The incident led to the arrest of one individual, who was held in custody for a court appearance scheduled on Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

However, police say while in custody, the individual requested medical attention and was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital to be assessed.

Police say they notified the SIU of the incident and that the police watchdog has invoked its mandate.

The SIU late Thursday afternoon told Global News that in its initial investigation, police officers responded to a report of a man who was threatening a woman and children in a vehicle in the area of Division and Chapel streets.

Story continues below advertisement

After being arrested, the man was held in a cell at the police station, the SIU reports.

“The man complained of pain and he was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury,” the SIU stated.

The SIU investigates any incidents involving police when a civilian has suffered a serious injury, death, an officer has discharged a firearm, or an allegation of sexual assault involving an officer.