Peterborough police seek repeat sex offender wanted for child pornography

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a repeat sexual offender who fled his residence after a search by investigators last week.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Jan. 24, officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence. Evidence found there led investigators to believe there are grounds to lay a child pornography charge.
Police said Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Outhwaite, 46, for possession of child pornography.
Police believe he is driving an older-style white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Ontario licence plate BW88604.
Outhwaite is described as standing 5-feet-9 and weighing 190 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes and receding black and grey hair. He is known to wear prescription eye glasses.
“Outhwaite has a history of sexual assault and has multiple convictions of sexual offences against children,” police stated.
Police said there is concern Outhwaite ” is a risk to the public, specifically children, and is a risk to reoffend.”
Anyone who has seen Outhwaite, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
Comments