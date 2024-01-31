Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek repeat sex offender wanted for child pornography

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
A warrant has been issued forJason Outhwaite. View image in full screen
Repeat sex offender Jason Outhwaite is wanted by the Peterborough Police Service on a child pornography charge. Peterborough Police Service photo
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a repeat sexual offender who fled his residence after a search by investigators last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Jan. 24, officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence. Evidence found there led investigators to believe there are grounds to lay a child pornography charge.

Police said Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Outhwaite, 46, for possession of child pornography.

Police believe he is driving an older-style white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Ontario licence plate BW88604.

Outhwaite is described as standing 5-feet-9 and weighing 190 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes and receding black and grey hair. He is known to wear prescription eye glasses.

“Outhwaite has a history of sexual assault and has multiple convictions of sexual offences against children,” police stated.

Police said there is concern Outhwaite ” is a risk to the public, specifically children, and is a risk to reoffend.”

Anyone who has seen Outhwaite, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

