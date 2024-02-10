Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Haliburton Highlands OPP seek suspect in Minden home robbery, assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 4:46 pm
1 min read
Haliburton Highlands OPP are looking for Michael Gunn, 28, a suspect in a robbery and assault at a home in Minden on Feb. 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP are looking for Michael Gunn, 28, a suspect in a robbery and assault at a home in Minden on Feb. 9, 2024. Haliburton Highlands OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The OPP are looking for a suspect following an assault and armed robbery at a home in Minden early Friday.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say the incident occurred at a Parkside Street residence around 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police on Friday had initially stated there was no concern for public safety after they were investigating a “disturbance” at a home.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

However, they said on Saturday that the suspect is believed to be in possession of a weapon and is “considered a potential threat to public safety.”

OPP have issued an arrest warrant for Michael Gunn, 28, of Minden, on charges of robbery using a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Gunn is described as standing  6-foot-1 with a thin build. He has blue eyes, short brown hair and a light-brown partial beard. He also has two tattoos: a Canadian flag with a cross on the right forearm and a female on left forearm.

If Gunn is seen, do not approach and call 911, police advise

. Anyone with any information on the incident or the whereabouts of Gunn is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices