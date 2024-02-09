Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Haliburton Highlands OPP investigate ‘disturbance’ at Minden residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
An OPP cruiiser View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a disturbance at a residence in Minden on Feb. 9, 2024. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP say to residents can expect a heavy police presence in the village of Minden as part of an investigation launched early Friday.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Parkside Street residence.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No details were provided, but OPP say their investigation is “ongoing” and that it is an “isolated incident.”

“There is no concern for public safety,” OPP stated. “Residents can expect an increased police presence while this investigation continues.”

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area during that time to check their security cameras or vehicle dash-cameras footage for any suspicious activity.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or the OPP’s Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices