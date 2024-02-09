Haliburton Highlands OPP investigate ‘disturbance’ at Minden residence

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say to residents can expect a heavy police presence in the village of Minden as part of an investigation launched early Friday.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Parkside Street residence.

No details were provided, but OPP say their investigation is “ongoing” and that it is an “isolated incident.”

“There is no concern for public safety,” OPP stated. “Residents can expect an increased police presence while this investigation continues.”

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area during that time to check their security cameras or vehicle dash-cameras footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or the OPP’s Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.